Google posts its first Nexus 6 promo video





Introducing Nexus 6, the new phone from Google with Android 5.0 Lollipop. Featuring a versatile 6-inch Quad HD display for stunning movies, videos, games, e-books, and surfing the web, with round-the-clock battery life.

HTC One E8 review





Over the past year, HTC has made a name for itself with high-quality metal smartphones in the HTC One series. Flagships like the HTC One M8 and before it the M7 elevated smartphone design and build quality to new heights, even if the impact on HTC s financials haven t been as pronounced as the company might have hoped.

Enter the HTC One E8 — a high-end HTC phone in a polycarbonate shell, designed to hit a lower price point while still delivering many of the benefits of HTC s current flagship. The spec sheet mirrors the M8 s almost exactly, while the chassis aims to recreate the striking look of a high-end HTC phone using less exotic materials.

The E8 has only been announced for China, India and Russia at present. Nevertheless, we re going to put this intriguing new device through its paces in a full review. Read on to find out how it shapes up.

Modern Combat 5: Blackout teaser trailer brings the noise to Venice





With just a few more days until the big E3 2014 video game trade show begins, the folks at mobile publisher Gameloft have released the first teaser trailer for Modern Combat 5: Blackout, the next installment for one of their most popular franchises.



The trailer itself has all of the first person modern military shooting action players of the Modern Combat series have come to expect from Gameloft. The brief teaser shows what looks like a campaign mission set in the canal-filled city of Venice, Italy. That means players can expect to shoot enemy helicopters while sitting on a speeding boat surrounded by buildings that are centuries old.

LG G3 hands-on and first impressions





After a flurry of leaks, including one directly from LG Netherlands, there wasn’t much left that we didn’t seem to know about the LG G3. Even so, it’s nice to see that the G3 has finally landed! Even though we knew just about everything that the flagship would bring to the table hardware-wise, there were at least a few welcome surprises. Here’s our first look as we go hands-on with the LG G3!



Keeping up with current trends, the LG G3 packs the best processing package currently available, with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, clocked at 2.5 GHz, and backed by the Adreno 330 GPU, and either 2 or 3GB of RAM — depending on whether you’re talking about the 16GB or 32GB model. As with other Snapdragon 801-powered devices like the HTC One M8 and Galaxy S5, everything is fast and smooth, and it handles every task you can throw at it with ease. This is even more the case if you happen to be rocking the 3GB variant. Again, the actual amount of storage and RAM you get depends on what model you pick up. Regardless of whether you have the 16GB or 32GB version, you’ll still have access to a microSD slot, which can expand up the memory by an additional 128GB. The full range of connectivity options are available here as well, including NFC and 4G LTE. The LG G3 packs a large removable 3,000 mAh battery, which is of the same size as the G3’s predecessor.

Clove’s Xperia Z2 pre-order offer includes free noise-cancelling headphones





The Sony Xperia Z2 might not be a radical departure from the Z1, but there’s a lot to love about the next-gen Sony handset including noise-cancelling tech, an ever-improved camera and a display with dramatically better viewing angles. We know quite a few of our readers are excited about this one, and for those in the UK that plan on picking up the handset right away, you might want to at least consider pre-ordering from U.K. Retailer Clove.



Why pick up from clove? For a limited time, Xperia Z2 pre-orders include a free Sony SRS-BTM8 wireless speaker and a set of MDR-NC31EM noise cancelling headphones so you can really make the most out of your Z2 audio experience. The total value of the two accessories is said to be £120 ($200).

Hands-on: Qualcomm’s 4K reference tablet and the Snapdragon 805 processor [VIDEO]





It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that mobile tech is advancing fast. With Android tablets now hitting the market with 2K resolution displays, we’d guess that it wont be very long before 4K displays soon becomes the norm.



Qualcomm sees that future closing in fast and while touring the halls of Mobile World Congress, we came across the chipset manufacturers new 4K reference tablet. Running a Snapdragon 805 SoC, Qualcomm wants the world to know that when 4K devices inevitably hit the market, their Snapdragon 805 processor is already waiting for them.



To demo the GPU prowess of the Snap 805, Qualcomm provided a demo of Gameloft’s Modern Combat 5 running in native 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160). We took the game for a spin in our hands-on video to see how well the 805 would hold up and surprisingly, the 805 didn’t even break a sweat. Frame rates remained exceptionally smooth, with no discernible stutter or dips in frame rate during gameplay. Qualcomm also pointed out that none of the games they were demoing were even optimized for 4K resolution or the chipset, a testament to the 805′s beefy GPU.



You can expect Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 equipped Androids to officially hit the market later this year, with rumors that the first device could arrive as early as May. Our hands on video can be found below.

Hands-on: Impala app offers true smart photography [VIDEO]





The Impala app for Android was invited to MWC by Qualcomm, where they took over a small section of the booth. The app is not finalized because Qualcomm only gave them 2 months, but it’s impressive how far the developers have gotten. And after a few minutes I realized why Qualcomm wanted them there.



What does Impala do? To put it in a simple way, Impala turns your phone into a smart camera/organizer. This software analyzes the image when you are taking a photo and optimizes your camera settings to make the photo better.



For example, the app knows when you are shooting food, so it optimizes the camera settings to make your food look better. Likewise, the app can optimize photos of people. There is more than that, though. It actually gets a little interesting.



This app can be programmed to pixelate hands, for example. Or maybe people don’t want pictures of faces, skin or anything else. As we can see in the video and image below, this device was programmed to pixelate hands.

Hands-on: Huawei Ascend G6 [VIDEO]





Huawei is very well known for their mid-end devices, especially in the US, where they don’t bring their higher-end smartphones. The manufacturer always brings a strong portfolio to Mobile World Congress.



One of the main contenders from Huawei at MWC 2014 is the Ascend G6, an affordable smartphone with some cool features. It just might be the device for you if you are looking for good selfies and an affordable price tag!

Huawei Ascend G6 specs Android 4.3

4.5-inch 960x540p IPS LCD display

1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor

1 GB RAM

4 GB, with microSD card slot

8 MP / 5 MP cameras

2,000 mAh battery Huawei Ascend G6 performance Of course, the device has its hiccups and issues, but for an affordable price it’s also not bad at all! This has a Snapdragon 400 processor, 1 GB of RAM and Jelly Bean. It’s not a high-end smartphone and shouldn’t perform like one. Will it get the job done, though? The Huawei Ascend G6 is definitely a worthy device for those looking to get an affordable smartphone. The specs are similar to the Moto G, which performs pretty well and fulfills a casual user’s needs. Furthermore, the G6 should perform better due to its lower resolution display. To us it felt much like Motorola’s budget phone, but this little guy packs a little something that we know many of you will enjoy.

Nokia X Hands-On





The Nokia X is Nokia s first attempt at an Android phone, featuring a 4-inch 800x480 display, dual-core 1GHz Snapdragon S4 processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, a microSD card slot and a 1500mAh battery. The Nokia X is not a flagship device, but it is a first step for Nokia in what could end up becoming a promising line of Android smartphones.